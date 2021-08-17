The Weeknd Breaks Record With “Blinding Lights”

Entertainment Buzz
The Weeknd’s hit “Blinding Lights” is breaking an all-time record. The song is now the longest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after 88 weeks. The song successfully beat out Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” which was tied for the number one spot at 87 weeks. The Weeknd took to Instagram to say it’s a big day for the song and thank his fans. He said being able to continue to make music over the last decade “has been nothing short of a blessing.” Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds told Billboard he thinks The Weeknd is a genius.

