Baltimore Ravens’ QB Noncommittal On Getting Vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is still not sure if he’s going to get vaccinated after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time. The star quarterback said he feels like “it’s a personal decision” and that he can’t think about “how everybody else feels.” He said he dealt with the same symptoms he did the first time he contracted the virus and slept a lot because of fatigue. Jackson returned to training camp over the weekend after going through the NFL’s ten-day quarantine protocol.

