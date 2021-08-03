Sports
HomeSports

Melo To LA: Carmelo Anthony Heading To The Los Angeles Lakers To Team Up With His Buddy LeBron James

This will be Melo's best opportunity to get that elusive first NBA championship.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Carmelo Anthony Signs 1-Year Deal To Join Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

It only took 18 years, but good friends Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are finally teaming up. 

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have been joined at the hip since entering the NBA together as part of the iconic 2003 NBA Draft class but have never been on the same team if you don’t count Olympic competition. That was until Tuesday (Aug.3) when Carmelo Anthony announced he is heading to Los Angeles Lakers in a one-year free-agent deal joining his fellow banana boat crew member LeBron James his manager revealed to ESPN via a Woj bomb.

Anthony confirmed the move on his socials, sharing a simple video showing the L in his nickname Melo cleverly changing into the Lakers logo.

Anthony wasn’t the biggest free agent on the market, but all eyes were on him as many fans wondered if the “Bully on the Block” would stay in Portland or return to New York, as some speculated. Welp, none of those were actually the case. Instead, he will team up with the new big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and recently acquired Russell Westbrook in hopes to win that elusive first NBA championship, and with this squad, he has a good chance to make that happen.

Once the news broke, the reactions, mainly approving his decision to join Bron in the La-La land, hit Twitter timelines.

We are intrigued to see how this “superteam” will mesh together. The 2021-22 NBA season looks like it’s going to be lit.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Melo To LA: Carmelo Anthony Heading To The Los Angeles Lakers To Team Up With His Buddy LeBron James  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
10 items

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

 3 hours ago
08.04.21

Michael Jai White Mourns Oldest Son Who Died From COVID-19

 15 hours ago
08.04.21

Skateboarding Star Terry Kennedy Charged With First-Degree Murder

 17 hours ago
08.04.21

Balenciaga Creative Director Slotted To Curate Kanye West’s 2nd ‘Donda’ Listening Session

 21 hours ago
08.04.21

Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Cash App To Break Down Cryptocurrency In Her “Bitcoin For Hotties” Financial Education Video Series

 21 hours ago
08.04.21

Biz Markie Honored By Hip-Hop Royalty At Long Island Memorial Service

 24 hours ago
08.04.21

Rapper DaBaby Gives Bare Minimum Apology For Homophobic Rant After Losing Da Big Bag

 1 day ago
08.03.21

Victim Or Vilification? ‘The Wire’ Actor Claims Sex Abuse On Journalist Ex-Girlfriend For Touching His Butt

 2 days ago
08.03.21

Tucker Carlson Could Drive Seth MacFarlane and ‘Family Guy’ Out of Fox

 2 days ago
08.03.21
10 items

DaFunds Low: DaBaby’s Latest Apology Gets Dragged For Diaper Filth

 2 days ago
08.03.21
Photos
Close