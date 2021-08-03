Indianapolis Colts
Report: Colts Guard Quenton Nelson To Undergo Foot Surgery

Wild Card Round - Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills

According to reports, Indianapolis Colts Guard Quenton Nelson may be out some time as well as QB Carson Wentz. ESPN NFL Insider Mike Wells reports the All-Pro Guard is dealing with a similar foot issue as Wentz and will undergo surgery. is timetable to return is similar the Quarterback: 5-12 weeks.

Yesterday, Head Coach Frank Reich announced that Wentz would undergo foot surgery and would be out 5-12 weeks as well. This could turn out to be a nightmare situation if both Nelson, the Colts’ best offensive lineman, and Wentz are out for a considerable amount of time.

We will have more on this as it develops.

