Weekend shooting at funeral home leads to community peace walk against gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — “It was just an argument that went wrong,” Audrey McPherson said. “By people that clearly didn’t care about us grieving at all.”

McPherson is reflecting on another unthinkable act of violence in Indianapolis, after her loved one’s funeral became the scene of a shooting on Saturday.

Police said the attack injured at least five people, including a four-year-old child.

As a result, a community peace walk took place Monday night, opposing gun violence and sharing a message for the community. The community call-to-action to stop gun violence comes after the young child and a 16-year-old girl were among the many who were shot at a funeral home.

“We were grieving, and we couldn’t even grieve properly,” McPherson said. “We grieved inside and came out to grieve even more.”

The horrific scene unfolded in the parking lot of Sprowl Funeral and Cremation Care, located on the city’s west side.

