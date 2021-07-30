Football
Mahomes Rookie Card Breaks Record

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is scoring a touchdown in the card-collecting world. An autographed rookie card of the Kansas City Chiefs star just went for four-point-three million dollars in a private sale. That’s the highest price ever paid for a football card. PWCC Marketplace says the 2017 National Treasures Platinum card is numbered one of one and has a grade of eight-point-five. It’s also the fourth-highest price ever paid for any sports card.

https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/31904371/patrick-mahomes-autographed-card-sells-43-million-most-ever-football-card

