Mahomes Rookie Card Breaks Record

‘Craziness.’

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is scoring a touchdown in the card-collecting world. An autographed rookie card of the Kansas City Chiefs star just went for four-point-three million dollars in a private sale. That’s the highest price ever paid for a football card. PWCC Marketplace says the 2017 National Treasures Platinum card is numbered one of one and has a grade of eight-point-five. It’s also the fourth-highest price ever paid for any sports card.

