Kanye West Confirms ‘Donda’ Release Date

Kanye West is finally ready to unleash his long-delayed album, ‘Donda.’ On Tuesday, Kanye released the first official single during a Beats By Dre commercial that featured U.S. track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. In the clip tiled ‘No Child Left Behind, Richardson is in the starting position, getting ready to take flight as she bumps the track through the new Beats By Dre Studio Buds. At the end of the video, its confirmed that ‘Donda’ is set to drop on Friday. The news comes after REVOLT TV personality Justin Laboy revealed Kanye had played the album for him in its entirety at an event in Las Vegas.

