Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Megan Thee Stallion Becomes SI Swimsuit Issue Cover Girl

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Meg Thee Stallion Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2021

Source: James Macari / James Macari for SI

Megan Thee Stallion is over the moon with becoming a cover girl for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. The rapper was selected as one of the women to grace the cover and she wrote on Instagram the honor “means the world.” She also said in all caps that it’s a “DREAM COME TRUE.” The other cover stars for this year’s edition are multi-time tennis champion Naomi Osaka and model Leyna Bloom.

More on this story here:

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/megan-thee-stallion-first-rapper-130020568.html

megan thee stallion , Megan Thee Stallion Becomes SI Swimsuit Issue Cover Girl

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
Dame Dash Calls Roc-A-Fella Records Lawsuit Corny & Embarrassing
 9 hours ago
07.19.21
Spike Lee Addresses Cannes Film Festival Announcement Snafu
 9 hours ago
07.19.21
Future Says Blu Jasmine “Big Capping” After She Claimed He Offered 5 Stacks For Sex
 9 hours ago
07.19.21
DreamDoll Details Getting Lil Kim To Collab With Her on “Funeral”
 10 hours ago
07.19.21
Hi Haters: LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Blocks ‘Black Widow’ At The Box Office With $31M+ Opening Weekend
 10 hours ago
07.19.21
10 items
Lil Nas X Trolls Nike Lawsuit As Only He Can, Twitter Shows Their Support #FreeLilNasX
 11 hours ago
07.19.21
15 items
New Kanye West Album Is Done, Previews Project In Las Vegas
 21 hours ago
07.19.21
Baron Negro: Kanye West Hits Big 3 Game Dressed Like Baron Zemo
 1 day ago
07.19.21
13 items
Rich Paul Is Dating Adele, Twitter Launches Jokes From The Deep
 1 day ago
07.19.21
15 items
Sounds About Light: Shaun King AKA Talcum X Deletes Twitter Account, The Slander Is Explosive
 2 days ago
07.19.21
Photos
Close