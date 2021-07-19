Megan Thee Stallion Becomes SI Swimsuit Issue Cover Girl

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is over the moon with becoming a cover girl for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. The rapper was selected as one of the women to grace the cover and she wrote on Instagram the honor “means the world.” She also said in all caps that it’s a “DREAM COME TRUE.” The other cover stars for this year’s edition are multi-time tennis champion Naomi Osaka and model Leyna Bloom.

More on this story here:

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/megan-thee-stallion-first-rapper-130020568.html

