Cardi B On Her Next Album And Getting A Political Science Degree

Cardi B is seemingly heading back to school. Over the weekend, Joe Budden suggested Cardi won’t be making another album once her second child born. The Bronx-bred rapper clapped back via Twitter, insisting she will not only be back in the studio but will also go for a degree in political science. Cardi B has been a longtime supporter of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and even interviewed Sanders in 2019. During the conversation, the two discussed police brutality, immigration, health care, student debt, and other topics.

https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/cardi-b-says-shell-drop-a-new-album-after-giving-birth-in-6-months-news.135083.html

