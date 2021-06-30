The Weeknd Working On Series For HBO

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Weeknd is delving deeper into the world of television. Variety reports The Weekend, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is working on a series at HBO. It’s currently called “The Idol” and it will follow a singer as she falls in love with a club owner who is also secretly a cult leader. The Weeknd will not only star in the series but be a co-writer and co-producer. There’s no word on when it’s set to come out.

Here’s more to this story:

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/the-weeknd-to-star-in-and-co-write-new-hbo-series-with-euphoria-creator-1234975641/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: