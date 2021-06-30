Entertainment Buzz
The Weeknd Working On Series For HBO

The Weeknd and PUMA x XO Collection

The Weeknd is delving deeper into the world of television. Variety reports The Weekend, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is working on a series at HBO. It’s currently called “The Idol” and it will follow a singer as she falls in love with a club owner who is also secretly a cult leader. The Weeknd will not only star in the series but be a co-writer and co-producer. There’s no word on when it’s set to come out.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/the-weeknd-to-star-in-and-co-write-new-hbo-series-with-euphoria-creator-1234975641/

