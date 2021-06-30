CLOSE
We struggle as a nation when it comes to prioritizing mental health and that especially applies to the mental health of African Americans.
July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and you can reduce stigma by starting a conversation. Talk about mental health with your peers and loved ones. There may be some hesitation at first, but figure out creative ways of mentioning the words “mental health” while in their company. You can also embrace your influence in spaces where you are received well and strike the conversation about mental health. People may not react right away, but your intent will go far. If you have a loved one or know someone who could potentially be struggling, they may be ashamed of speaking about it. Being present and showing your compassion will go far. Supported by Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center where all clients are treated with dignity, confidentiality and respect. If you or a loved one needs help, get the help you need. For more information call 317-880-8491 or visit eskenazihealth.edu. Remember You Are Not Alone.
