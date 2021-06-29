Arts & Entertainment
Netflix Announces New Partial Downloads Feature

Netflix is announcing Android users will be able to partially download movies and series and start watching before the download is complete. The streaming service said it will be testing the feature on Apple’s iOS platform in the coming months. The company said if for some reason the download is interrupted, because of loss of signal or maxed-out data limits, it will resume downloading once the device reconnects to the Internet. For now, the feature is available on Android phones and tablets.

Source | Latestly

