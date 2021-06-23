Sex & Relationships
How Has Dating Been For You Post Pandemic? POLL

The COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives in so many ways, but for single folks it made them look at dating through a completely different lens. Lockdowns and mask mandates turned the dating scene upside down and for over a year many singles didn’t see much hope in dating. They have had to take on the feelings of isolation, and some even believe a prime year of dating have been stolen from them. But that hasn’t stopped folks from putting their loneliness to the side and getting back into the dating scene.

As restrictions are being lifted all over the country and vaccinations take hold, many singles have taken back to the streets to see if they can salvage somewhat of a dating life. But have those experiences been good or bad? Take our poll below and tell us about your recent dating experiences. We want to know if this new dating scene is working for you or if you’re ready to pack it all in and continue the focus on you. Let us know!

