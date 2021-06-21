Indy
HomeIndy

Fatherless Father’s Day luncheon unites kids without male role models

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Many people spent Sunday with their fathers on Father’s Day, but some did not. A community leader held a Fatherless Father’s Day Luncheon, geared toward boys who lack male role models in their life.

“The youngsters really don’t have anyone to fall back on,” said Larry Jones.

And that’s the problem folks who spent their lunch at Blended Family Event Center in Indianapolis feel.

“They can easily fall into traps out here, certain traps, and if you don’t have anybody to talk to sometimes it can be kind of hectic for them,” said Jones. “They’re up against a lot these days as opposed to when I was young.”

The owner of Righteous Enterprise Roofing and Construction has made it his mission to mentor young men in the community and teach them life skills.

“It’s time to step up. Our youth is at hand and we’re letting it get out of our hands,” said Sean Jointer, Righteous Enterprise Roofing and Construction owner. “I’m just bringing awareness that we can bring together resources and give back to the community in a good timely manner.”

Read more from WRTV here

Community , Father's Day , Father's Day Luncheon , Fatherless Children , Indianapolis , INDY News , Mentor young men , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
10 itemsSierra Canyon v Mayfair
Meet Johanna Leia, The Basketball Mom That Caught Drake & Michael B. Jordan’s Eye
 14 hours ago
06.21.21
Gabrielle Union-Wade Celebrates Hubby Dwyane Wade In Sweet Father’s Day Message: ‘I Thank God Everyday’
 23 hours ago
06.21.21
Damon Dash Is Trying To Sell His Stake In Roc-A-Fella: Report
 1 day ago
06.21.21
15 items
Macy Gray Pens Op-Ed Calling For U.S. Flag Redesign, MAGA Nation Is Mad
 2 days ago
06.21.21
7 items
7 Movies/Documentaries to Watch to Celebrate Juneteenth
 2 days ago
06.20.21
19 items
#Juneteenth: Juneteenth, Now An Official Federal Holiday, Is Discussed At Length Via Twitter
 2 days ago
06.21.21
16 items
CTE-19: NFL’s Cole Beasley Getting Slandered After Going Full Anti-Vaxxer
 3 days ago
06.20.21
Blaxploitation Classic ‘Blacula’ To Get A Reboot
 3 days ago
06.20.21
10 items
Songs For Dad: A Father’s Day Playlist
 3 days ago
06.20.21
15 items
Hall Of Fame Foolishness: John Stockton Goes Full Anti-Vax In New Documentary, Fans React
 3 days ago
06.20.21
Van Jones Claims Rumors of Him Dating Kim Kardashian Has “Gotten Him So Many Dates”
 3 days ago
06.20.21
The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Recognizing These 15 Black Celebrities For Their Class Of 2022 Inductions
 3 days ago
06.20.21
Gucci Debuts Eco-Friendly Sneakers
 3 days ago
06.20.21
Diddy Launching Entertainment Development Program For Underrepresented Communities
 3 days ago
06.20.21
Photos
Close