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Indy Man Sentenced for Beating Ex-Girlfriend

Dennis Patterson is getting 43 years in prison for choking his ex-girlfriend and causing multiple facial fractures.

Published on July 30, 2026
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A middle-aged Black man with a beard and short curly hair, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Dennis Patterson (Source: Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 43 years in prison for beating his ex-girlfriend and stealing her car.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Dennis Patterson, 45, was convicted of criminal confinement, robbery resulting in bodily injury, and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, for the incident that happened on Dec. 9, 2025.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Patterson choked his ex-girlfriend in her car and threatened to kill her. The affidavit mentioned that the woman may have been choked “possibly on more than one occasion” while they were in the car.

The woman suffered multiple facial fractures, a fractured vertebra, and a broken nose because of the assault.

On June 2, Patterson was found guilty. He will serve his sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction.

Indy Man Sentenced for Beating Ex-Girlfriend was originally published on wibc.com

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