Woman Dies After Passing Out On Roller Coaster

The park issued a statement on their Facebook page following the incident

A day of fun turned to tragedy as a woman who lost consciousness aboard a roller coaster at an Indiana theme park later died at a hospital.

The tragic scene unfolded on a Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari roller coaster Friday (June 4). The Indiana amusement and water park said an emergency crew arrived at the Voyage coaster three minutes after 47-year-old Dawn R. Jankovic, of Brunswick, Ohio, was discovered in her seat at the conclusion of the ride.

In a report by Fox8, Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck said Jankovic died later that evening at a hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

On the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Facebook page, a statement was posted about the incident.

“A full inspection of the roller coaster has been performed, and it was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to.” The statement read. “The ride remained closed for the evening out of respect for the family. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and her family, as well as for Team Members who were onsite.”

[caption id="attachment_4128711" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: WENN.com / WENN[/caption] Born on this day in 1906, Josephine Baker was the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture. Her 1934 film, Zouzou, was filmed at the Joinville Studios in Paris, with sets designed by the art directors Lazare Meerson and Alexandre Trauner. Its release set the stage for Baker and other women of her day to lead theatrical releases. || RELATED: Regina King Discovers She’s Rumored To Direct The New Black Superman Film || || RELATED: Savage X Fenty Launch Their First Ever Pride Capsule Collection || A star of screen, stage and a noted singer, Baker's role as an activist cannot be overlooked. During the 1950s and 1960s, she fought for civil rights in the United States. Surely the day will come when color means nothing more than the skin tone, when religion is seen uniquely as a way to speak one's soul, when birth places have the weight of a throw of the dice and all men are born free, when understanding breeds love and brotherhood. - Josephine Baker Today we highlight Black women who took the world by storm, broke records and opened doors for a generation of aspiring creatives through their contributions to the arts.

