Kroger offering five $1 million prizes, free groceries to get more people vaccinated

Kroger is offering $1 million dollars in checks and free groceries to motivate more people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s all part of the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway. Winners will be selected weekly.

Kroger Health started the giveaway to support the Biden administration’s national effort to get at least 70% of U.S. adults to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4.

PRIZES:

Kroger says they will be giving away $1 million each week for five weeks, totaling $5 million, for people that get vaccinated through Kroger. The giveaway starts Thursday and runs through July 10.

The grocery chain will also be giving away free “groceries for a year” prizes each week for five weeks, totaling 50 winners. Each prize is valued at $13,000, the equivalent of $250 a week for 52 weeks.

