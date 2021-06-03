News and Headlines
HomeNews And Headlines

Derek Chauvin Wants To Serve Probation

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Derek Chauvin mugshot

Source: Minnesota Department of Corrections / Minnesota Department of Corrections

The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd wants to only serve probation. Derek Chauvin asked to either be allowed to leave prison on time served or to serve a shorter sentence than guidelines suggest. His legal team notes he has no previous criminal record and could be targeted in prison. Meantime, prosecutors want a judge to sentence him to 30 years behind bars. They say that term would account for the impact of Chauvin’s crimes. Chauvin was convicted in April of murder for kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest, causing him to die.

More on the story here:

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/prosecutors-seek-30-year-sentence-derek-chauvin-defense-requests-probation-n1269441

Derek Chauvin , Derek Chauvin And George Floyd , Derek Chauvin In Prision

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Peter Thomas Doesn’t Want To Be A Good Man So He’s Taking It Out On Women With Weaves
 14 hours ago
06.02.21
Vivica A. Fox And 50 Cent’s Current Girlfriend Call Truce On Social Media Catfight
 1 day ago
06.02.21
10 items
10 Best Music Memoirs By Black Women
 1 day ago
06.02.21
Sunshine Skipped Med School To Seek Stardom
 2 days ago
06.01.21
15 items
MAGA Stans Attack Vice President Kamala Harris For Assuming She Ignored Memorial Day
 4 days ago
05.31.21
20 items
Battle Of The Jawns: Jill Scott Trends After Fan Asked Raunchy Question About Her & Jazmine Sullivan
 4 days ago
05.31.21
6 items
Meek Mill Helps Bring Ex-Cellmate, Eric Riddick Home [WATCH]
 4 days ago
05.31.21
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Off Her Killer Body At 64
 4 days ago
05.31.21
Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s Middle Name
 4 days ago
05.31.21
Rorschach Yeezy: Kanye West Spotted Rocking Full Face Mask
 5 days ago
05.31.21
Did Jay-Z & Beyoncé Commission The World’s Most Expensive Car?
 5 days ago
05.31.21
13 items
Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last
 5 days ago
05.29.21
Jay-Z Tells LeBron James About The Rapper That Made Him Nervous [VIDEO]
 5 days ago
05.31.21
Jay-Z Admits He Used To Forget His Lyrics On ‘The Shop’ [Video]
 5 days ago
05.31.21
Photos
Close