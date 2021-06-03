Derek Chauvin Wants To Serve Probation

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd wants to only serve probation. Derek Chauvin asked to either be allowed to leave prison on time served or to serve a shorter sentence than guidelines suggest. His legal team notes he has no previous criminal record and could be targeted in prison. Meantime, prosecutors want a judge to sentence him to 30 years behind bars. They say that term would account for the impact of Chauvin’s crimes. Chauvin was convicted in April of murder for kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest, causing him to die.

