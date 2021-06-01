Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Mo’Nique went to her Instagram to share a message with her babies about the way they present themselves in public.  With her Instagram video, she sparked a controversial topic on whether bonnets and durags are acceptable to wear out in public. She shared that when she was at the airport, she was surprised at the number of people wearing clothing that is normally deemed for in the house.

“When did we lose our pride in representing ourselves? When did we slip away of let me make sure I’m presentable when I leave my home?” the comedian asked.

This conversation started a huge divide and spark a conversation about whether it’s acceptable to wear bonnets or durags in public.

What’s Trending? Are Bonnets & Durags Acceptable To Wear In Public!?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

