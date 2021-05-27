Where Is The Lie? Celtics Fans Are Mad Because Kyrie Irving Accurately Called Out Boston’s Racism

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Kyrie Irving’s recent comments about racism in Boston have fans of the NBA’s Celtics extra resentful despite their adamant refusal to accept the reality that, yes, in case anyone thought otherwise, anti-Black racism is still very much a thing in that city.

Irving, who played in Boston for two unremarkable seasons, and his Brooklyn Nets teammates are set to play the Celtics on Friday night in Game 3 of their first-round playoffs series. The Nets easily routed the Celtics in the first two games.

After the second game Tuesday night, though, Irving — when asked — publicly expressed hope that his return to Boston isn’t tainted by fans being racist. And the response by Bostonians and local media has been very telling.

“Hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball,” Irving said during the post-game press conference. “There’s no belligerence or racism going on, subtle racism, and people yelling [expletive] from the crowd. Even if it is, it’s part of the nature of the game and we’re just going to focus on what we can control.”

Kyrie added about his claims of racism in Boston: “I’m not the only one who could attest to this . . . but it’s just, it is what it is. The whole world knows it.”

Where is the lie?

Surely anyone who objects is not suggesting that Boston doesn’t have a racist history, right?

First, a bit of context is necessary. Irving reneged on his promise to re-sign with the Celtics, bolting in 2019 to join the Brooklyn Nets, which has assembled a superteam of other perennial all-stars. Celtics fans claim that is the reason for their hatred of Irving. But, if that’s true, why the added resentment over his comments about potentially experiencing racism from in Boston? Why not just outright condemn racism instead? Unless…

But I digress.

From ancient to recent Boston sports history, racism has seemingly been omnipresent in Massachusetts’ capital city.

This writer was a victim of it many times over — especially racist road rage — during a 5-year stay in and around the city where Black people are largely second-class citizens restricted to blue-collar jobs — unless, of course, you’re part of Boston’s wide circle of Black professional athletes who earn outsized paychecks.

That type of financial security can provide for the kind of insulation that keeps people silent about — or oblivious to — the racism around them, with the latter referring to former Celtics player Kendrick Perkins, who went out of his way to try to undermine Irving’s legitimate concerns by making it about himself.

“I lived there for eight and a half years, and me personally, I never dealt with any type of racism while I was living in Boston,” Perkins said Tuesday following Irving’s comments. “That’s just me personally — I never dealt with it.”

Perkins added: “I also came back as an opponent of the Celtics … and still never experienced any racism. It’s always extra with him. I don’t even know why we’re surprised with this comment.”

But like Perkins said, that’s just his personal experience, and one that has been the polar opposite for some professional athletes visiting Boston in the recent past as well as at least one prominent Celtics player decades ago.

It was only in 2017 when the Boston Red Sox had to issue a formal apology to Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones after racist fans called him the N-word and threw a bag of peanuts at him during Monday night’s game at Fenway Park. That episode, in part, led to the MLB franchise releasing an official statement less than a year ago confirming that “racism is real” at Fenway Park.

That racist hatred has certainly been at Celtics games, too.

Now-beloved Celtics legend Bill Russell even said he was called a “baboon,” a “coon” and the N-word when he played at home games between 1956 and 1969.

And who could forget the anecdote in a Player’s Tribune article penned by Celtics player Marcus Smart about the racist fan who unknowingly called him the N-word after a game while wearing a Celtics jersey alongside a little boy? That was during the 2016-2017 season, but Smart shared the story just last year, months after the purported racial reckoning the country was already underway.

The headline of that piece was, “This article is not about basketball.”

Even still, two years later, in 2019, then-Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes that he was called the N-word by a fan but didn’t name the city.

Haynes later reported that the incident happened in Boston:

“During that game, there was a fan that muttered the n-word at DeMarcus Cousins. And I was told DeMarcus informed one of the team security guys, and they got a hold of the security team at TD Garden, they took care of the fan. And I was told, ultimately, that that fan was banned for the rest of this season and next year. So, he received a two-year ban.”

To be sure, that means that as of next season, that same racist fan will be welcomed back unconditionally into the same arena in which he reportedly called a Black NBA player the N-word.

In sharp contrast, during that same 2019 season, the Utah Jazz banned a fan for life because NBA star Russell Westbrook claimed he was spoken to in “racial” terms that were “completely disrespectful.” Absent of those claims was the N-word, yet that fan will never again be able to enjoy watching another Jazz game in Utah’s home arena.

Speaking of Westbrook, he said he experienced “disrespect” from fans in Philadelphia just Wednesday night when they poured popcorn on him, underscoring Kyrie’s concerns about his own treatment in a city with an equally if not more rabid fanbase that is looking for any reason to grow angrier with him.

Racism in Boston has been seemingly minimized by the national and local media and even among some Black residents.

The Associated Press has downplayed racism in Boston by referring to it as a “perception.” NBC Sports labeled racism in Boston as a “narrative” that needs to “evolve.” And the Boston Globe wrote that Kyrie is “the latest athlete to paint Boston as a city with racism issues,” as if there is any uncertainty about its existence.

To be fair, Boston has an acting Black mayor, a Black police chief and Massachusetts is only one governor removed from its first Black chief executive of the commonwealth. The Celtics were the first NBA team with a Black coach. Heck, Crispus Attucks sacrificed his life as the Black man became the first person to die in the Boston Massacre. The city’s Black history is real.

But where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And Boston — and especially its sports scene — has all but become the towering inferno of racism while using the state’s traditionally liberal-leaning politics to shield itself from that truth.

Just like in much of the rest of the United States, anti-Black racism in Boston is deep and goes back many, many generations. It isn’t exclusive to sports, either, and is systemic no matter how progressive Boston — an extremely racially segregated city — is known to be. Otherwise, how else can it be explained that as of 2015, Boston’s “household median net worth was $247,500 for whites — and just $8 for Blacks,” as the Boston Globe reported?

Just like it would not be prudent to deny Boston’s undisputed contributions to Black history in America, it would be equally as hasty to de-emphasize the role that racism remains playing in Boston.

The proof is in the proverbial pudding, as 8 in 10 Bostonians agreed that racism in the city is a serious problem, according to the results from a local survey released last month. Nearly half of all Black voters in Boston said they have been on the receiving end of racism in the past year.

Kyrie has always been outspoken, for better or for worse. After all, who can forget when he questioned whether the earth was flat?

But make no mistake: This time around, you can call Kyrie’s comments about racism in Boston gamesmanship. You can even call them inflammatory. But just don’t call them wrong.

SEE ALSO:

Dwyane Wade Acquires Ownership Stake In Utah Jazz Franchise

Out Of Respect For Daunte Wright And A Grieving Community, Minnesota Teams Cancel Games

New Video Shows Cop Lied About NBA Team Exec Masai Ujiri Assaulting Officer 10 photos Launch gallery New Video Shows Cop Lied About NBA Team Exec Masai Ujiri Assaulting Officer 1. 1 of 10 2. 2 of 10 3. 3 of 10 4. 4 of 10 5. 5 of 10 6. 6 of 10 7. 7 of 10 8. 8 of 10 9. 9 of 10 10. 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading New Video Shows Cop Lied About NBA Team Exec Masai Ujiri Assaulting Officer New Video Shows Cop Lied About NBA Team Exec Masai Ujiri Assaulting Officer [caption id="attachment_3998594" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Michael Reaves / Getty[/caption] Folks are outraged after newly released footage backs suspicions that Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri wasn't the aggressor in a 2019 altercation with a cop. The whole incident occurred after the Toronto Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114-100 on June 13, 2019, to win the NBA championship. As the president of the Raptors, naturally, Ujiri wanted to hurry to the court so he can celebrate with his team. However, Ujiri was stopped by an Alameda officer and eventually, an altercation ensued causing the Alameda County Sheriff's Office to accus Ujiri of pushing the officer as if he was the initial aggressor. Ujiri was looking at battery charges. However, the bodycam footage shows differently. On Tuesday, the footage was released showing Deputy Alan Strickland clearly shoving Ujiri twice before the Raptors president shoved him. At first, Strickland put his arm out to stop Ujiri from entering the court, supposedly as a way to check his credentials. Ujiri surely had his credentials as he can be seen in the video pulling his badge out from his suit pocket. However, before Ujiri could even show it to Strickland, he's shoved in the chest. "Back the f*ck up," Strickland can be heard yelling at Ujiri after pushing him. “Why did you push me?” Ujiri calmly reacts. “I’m the president of the Raptors.” https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1295912276243828738 In security footage of the incident, an onlooker grabs the deputy's shoulder as a way to calm him down but then he pushes Ujiri a second time. This is when Ujiri shoves the cop back before the two of them are separated by onlookers. https://twitter.com/ShelAlexander/status/1295896183240626176 The whole situation could have ended there, but Strickland decided to file a federal lawsuit against Ujiri, the Raptors, Maple Leaf Entertainment at the NBA alleging Ujiri shoved him so hard on the court that he suffered physical injuries to his head, chin, jaw and teeth. Strickland also filed a workers' compensation claim saying Ujiri “circumvented” the security checkpoint and then attempted to “storm” the court and “hit him in the face and chest with both fists.” Strickland said Ujiri had a “violent predisposition” and acted with an “evil motive amounting to malice,” according to his lawsuit and workers' compensation claims. Clearly, the videos show a drastic difference from Strickland's testimony. This is the first time the public has witnessed these clips because of their release through a federal countersuit that Ujiri filed against Strickland. He is being represented by the law firm Cotchett Pitre & Mccarthy in Burlingame, California, according to KTVU. Up until this point, people had to rely on witness accounts of the incident and a shaky cell phone video recorded from several feet away. Witness accounts mostly corroborate what the bodycam video details. "Mr. Strickland used unnecessary and excessive force," Ujiri's counterclaim states. "There was no reason to view Mr. Ujiri as a threat to anyone and no reason for Mr. Strickland to curse at Mr. Ujiri and forcefully shove him as numerous witnesses observed." Strickland also claims in his suit that he suffered such a “shock of injury to his nervous system” that he believes “will result in some permanent disability.” Along with physical suffering, Strickland said his “emotional well-being” also took a blow. Strickland hasn't been back to work in over a year. According to his suit, Strickland has been “prevented from attending to his usual occupation” and he thinks that will be the situation “for a period of time in the future.” Of course, Strickland's injuries are up for major questioning as well. Ujiri's lawyers said that on the night he went to the hospital, he showed no visible facial swelling as he had claimed in his reports to police, and they provided a photo of him showing no bruises. The lawyers also pointed out exclusive video from KTVU in February, which showed Strickland going out for lunch with his wife, carrying boxes and utilizing a power saw in the spring outside his home. It's not like Strickland had a slim salary before the Raptors incident either. According to Transparent California, Strickland raked in a $224,000 salary, not including benefits, in 2018. It's interesting how a shove at a Raptors game can affect his “emotional well-being,” considering all this evidence. Strickland has a history of lying as well, even before the Raptors incident. In March, KTVU revealed that Strickland was arrested in 1994 and later convicted of insurance fraud. People on social media were outraged with Strickland after the release of the bodycam and surveillance footage. "The Ujiri video is infuriating -- of course not because I thought the police were telling the truth, but because it's another reminder of the lengths their lies go to, even when they know there's video evidence showing otherwise," tweeted writer Hanif Abdurraqib. https://twitter.com/NifMuhammad/status/1296092736177803264 "If the President, who just won the championship standing court side is treated this way when thousands were watching. Imagine how this officer would treat someone on the street," tweeted Canadian politician Michael Coteau. https://twitter.com/coteau/status/1296050787890671616 Check out more angered reactions to the newly released footage below.

Where Is The Lie? Celtics Fans Are Mad Because Kyrie Irving Accurately Called Out Boston’s Racism was originally published on newsone.com