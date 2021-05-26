Indy
HomeIndy

GOP lawmakers urge Gov. Holcomb to block IU’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Nineteen Republican lawmakers are urging Gov. Eric Holcomb to block Indiana University from requiring students, staff and faculty to get a COVID-19 vaccine before classes resume this fall.

“We urge you to use your authority to prohibit state universities from mandating vaccines that do not have full FDA approval,” the House members said in the letter drafted by Rep. Jim Lucas, R- Seymour.

Last week, IU President Michael A. McRobbie announced that the university is requiring everyone who works at or attends the school to be fully vaccinated. The vaccinations are necessary, McRobbie said, so the campuses can return to in-person classes and “mostly normal operations.”

Read more from WRTV here

 

Bloomington Indiana , COVID-19 Vaccinations , Indiana University , indiana university vaccine mandate , INDY News , iu , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Master P Is Honored By Lincoln University With A Doctorate
 6 hours ago
05.26.21
Bye, Bye Baby: Erica Mena Files To Divorce Safaree Samuels
 7 hours ago
05.26.21
Popular ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Wins Big At California Casino
 8 hours ago
05.26.21
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom
 1 day ago
05.25.21
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Domestic Violence Case
 1 day ago
05.25.21
Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’
 2 days ago
05.25.21
20 items
Nicki Minaj Give’s Us A Photo Dump..Of Her DUMP [Photos]
 2 days ago
05.25.21
4 items
4 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kelly Rowland & Her Family Of Four
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Mom And Doctoral Student Maureen Nicol Only Models If She Can Make A Difference
 2 days ago
05.25.21
Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
 2 days ago
05.24.21
13 items
Atlanta Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins Accuses Restaurant of Discrimination, ATLiens Not Having It
 2 days ago
05.25.21
T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What It’s Come To”
 3 days ago
05.23.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 3 days ago
05.24.21
15 items
#NBATwitter Believes Adam Silver Didn’t Want Warriors-Grizzlies Outcome
 4 days ago
05.23.21
Photos
Close