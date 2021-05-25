Indy
HomeIndy

Woman describes why she made being a foster parent her life’s work

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, more than 300 kids in Indiana are without a home. They are in the Indiana Department of Child Services system, which is in desperate need of foster parents.

Shenay Golden has been a foster parent for 6-1/2 years. She said her grandmother made it her life’s work and she and her kids are continuing the service.

“Foster parenting has been in my family pretty much all my life,” Golden said.

Golden told me foster care is a family affair.

“Six out of nine of my first cousins are adopted,” Golden said.

Now, a foster parent herself Golden says it’s one of the toughest yet most rewarding positions you can have.

Read more from WRTV here

children , FOSTER CAE , FOSTER PARENTS , INDIANA FOSTER CARE , INDY News , parenting , SHENAY GOLDEN , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Lela Rochon’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Vintage ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Premiere Party Gown To Prom
 6 hours ago
05.25.21
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Y. Gray Gets 10 Days In Jail Over Domestic Violence Case
 12 hours ago
05.25.21
Drake’s Son Bursts Into Tears As Dad Named ‘Artist Of The Decade’
 20 hours ago
05.25.21
20 items
Nicki Minaj Give’s Us A Photo Dump..Of Her DUMP [Photos]
 20 hours ago
05.25.21
4 items
4 Of The Cutest Photos Of Kelly Rowland & Her Family Of Four
 22 hours ago
05.25.21
Mom And Doctoral Student Maureen Nicol Only Models If She Can Make A Difference
 23 hours ago
05.25.21
Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together
 24 hours ago
05.24.21
13 items
Atlanta Hawks Legend Dominique Wilkins Accuses Restaurant of Discrimination, ATLiens Not Having It
 1 day ago
05.25.21
T.I. Seemingly Hits Back At Accusers On “What It’s Come To”
 2 days ago
05.23.21
Iconic Hip-Hop Photographer Chi Modu Dead At 54
 2 days ago
05.24.21
15 items
#NBATwitter Believes Adam Silver Didn’t Want Warriors-Grizzlies Outcome
 3 days ago
05.23.21
10 items
10 Times Naomi Campbell Killed The Fashion Game
 3 days ago
05.23.21
Nas, LL Cool J & Fat Joe Help Break Ground At Universal Hip Hop Museum
 4 days ago
05.23.21
15 items
#RadioShack: Twitter Takes It Back To The ’80s, Gets Radio Shack Trending
 4 days ago
05.23.21
Photos
Close