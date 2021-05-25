Entertainment Buzz
Bruno Mars Becomes First Artist With Five Diamond Singles

I guess ‘Diamonds’ are Bruno’s best friend…

Bruno Mars is in a rarefied air of his own when it comes to hit making singles. Over the weekend, the R-I-A-A revealed that Bruno made history becoming the first artist ever to achieve five diamond-certified singles. The five singles include ‘Just The Way You Are,’ ‘Uptown Funk,’ ‘When I Was Your Man,’ That’s What I Like,’ and ‘Grenade.’ The other half of Silk Sonic was quick to take in the moment and thanked fans for their support.

