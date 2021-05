WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

“The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will both be welcoming back live studio audiences next month. The Tonight Show is planning to have a fully vaccinated audience at 30 Rock starting early next month after Fallon was broadcasting his show from his home in the Hamptons. Meantime, The Late Show will also be resuming with a fully vaccinated audience at The Ed Sullivan Theater and masks will be optional.

More on this story here:

Also On 106.7 WTLC: