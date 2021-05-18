Entertainment Buzz
LAPD Opens Sexual Assault Investigation Into T.I. & Tiny

This is getting serious…

The Los Angeles Police Department is launching an investigation into rapper T.I. and his wife Tiny over sexual assault allegations. Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn says he represents 11 victims who say the sex crimes date back 15 years and happened in California and Georgia. Blackburn asked authorities in both states to investigate the couple earlier this year when the allegations surfaced. He claims the couple was involved in “drugging, kidnapping, and sexual assault.”

