J. Cole Earns Praise Following Basketball Debut

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole officially made his pro basketball debut in the Basketball African League over the weekend and is already gaining a few fans. On Sunday, Cole took the court for the Rwanda Patriots and scored three points and grabbed three rebounds off the bench in just 17 minutes of play. The Patriots went on to defeat the Nigeria River Hoopers 83-60. Following the victory, fans flooded social media commending Cole for his impressive start. J.Cole’s pro debut capped off a big week for the Dreamville boss, following the release of his sixth studio album ‘The Off-Season.’ The LP is projected to debut at Number One on the Billboard 200.

Here’s more on this story:

https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/16/entertainment/j-cole-africa-basketball-the-off-season-trnd/index.html

Also On 106.7 WTLC: