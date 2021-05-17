Indy
New signs in Gary direct people to Jackson 5's former home

The Jackson 5 Perform At The 1972 Royal Variety Performance

GARY, Ind. — Crews have installed signs in northwest Indiana directing motorists to the small house in Gary that Michael Jackson and his siblings called home before the Jackson 5 achieved fame.

Marlon Jackson and Tito Jackson joined several dignitaries Thursday in unveiling one of the signs outside the family’s former home, at 2300 Jackson Street

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, who helped secure the signs through the Indiana Department of Transportation, said he hopes they will spur tourism and development in Gary while also honoring the Jackson family’s link to the city.

Read more from WRTV here

