Indy
HomeIndy

External review of Dr. Susan Moore’s death released

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Indianapolis

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — An external review panel found that IU Health lacked empathy and compassion in the care it gave a Black Indiana doctor who died with COVID-19 in December.

Dr. Susan Moore complained of racist treatment from IU Health North Hospital in a series of viral videos made just days before her death on Dec. 20.

“It is clear to me that Dr. Moore deserved to be listened to and for her concerns to be understood,” Dennis Murphy, IU Health’s president and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday.

In the same statement, Murphy released the findings of a six-person review panel that determined IU Health workers were not to blame for Moore’s death.

“The medical management and technical care Dr. Moore received at IU Health did not contribute to her untimely death,” the panel found. “However, there was a lack of empathy and compassion shown in the delivery of her care.”

The panel also found that “cultural competence was not practiced by all providers and several caregivers lacked empathy, compassion and awareness of implicit racial bias in the delivery and communication of Dr. Moore’s care.”

Ream more from WRTV here

BLACK INDIANA DOCTOR , COVID-19 , DR SUSAN MOORE , DR. DIED WITH COVID-19 , EXTERNAL REVIEW PANEL , INDY News , IU HEALTH NORTH HOSPITAL , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Heartbreaking: Tank Reveals He’s Going ‘Completely’ Deaf In His Right Ear & Losing Hearing In His Left
 12 hours ago
05.13.21
Olympic Runner Caster Semenya Ironically Arrested For Speeding
 17 hours ago
05.13.21
10 items
Joe Budden Trashes Co-Host & 10 Other Industry Beefs Caught On-Air
 18 hours ago
05.13.21
8 items
The Porsha Williams Playbook: 8 Celebs Who Dated Their Friend’s Ex
 1 day ago
05.13.21
Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In An All-Red Bodysuit And We’re Here For It!
 2 days ago
05.12.21
9 items
Porsha, Porsha, Porsha: #BlackTwitter Goes In On Porsha And Simon’s Scandalous Engagement
 2 days ago
05.12.21
7 items
Balling On A Budget: Cheap Meals That Taste Good & Won’t Break The Bank
 2 days ago
05.12.21
14 items
The NY Post Hilarously Trolled On Twitter For Ridiculous Leonardo DiCaprio Tweet
 2 days ago
05.12.21
20 items
Dirty Mack Diva: Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Ex Of ‘RHOA’ Castmate
 2 days ago
05.11.21
20 items
Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Seen With Trans Woman, Twitter Sleuths On The Case
 2 days ago
05.11.21
15 items
Donald Glover Offers Critique Of Film & TV Industry, Folks On Twitter Don’t Know What Canceled Means
 2 days ago
05.11.21
12 items
Washed Tim Tebow Getting NFL Contract, Twitter Stares In Colin Kaepernick
 3 days ago
05.11.21
Lex Warnick Shaved Her Head Then Won The Bailey Agency’s Instagram Model Search
 3 days ago
05.11.21
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00
 3 days ago
05.10.21
Photos
Close