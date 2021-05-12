J.Cole Signs To Pro Basketball Team

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

J.Cole is changing his love of basketball from a hobby to a part-time job. Cole reportedly signed to play in the Basketball Africa League for three to six games with the Rwanda BBC Patriots. Former NC State forward Brandon Costner is also on the roster for the team that will play its first game on Sunday against Nigeria. J.Cole played basketball for Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville and attempted to play as a walk-on for St. John’s University but he did not appear in a game. Cole’s basketball endeavor should not interfere with his music career as his latest album “The Off-Season” is set to drop on Friday.

