Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

J.Cole Signs To Pro Basketball Team

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Dreamville Festiville 2019

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria=Raleigh

J.Cole is changing his love of basketball from a hobby to a part-time job. Cole reportedly signed to play in the Basketball Africa League for three to six games with the Rwanda BBC Patriots. Former NC State forward Brandon Costner is also on the roster for the team that will play its first game on Sunday against Nigeria. J.Cole played basketball for Terry Sanford High School in Fayetteville and attempted to play as a walk-on for St. John’s University but he did not appear in a game. Cole’s basketball endeavor should not interfere with his music career as his latest album “The Off-Season” is set to drop on Friday.

Here’s more on this story:

https://www.cbssports.com/nba/news/rapper-j-cole-signs-contract-to-play-for-rwandan-club-in-basketball-africa-league-per-report/

j. cole , J.Cole Signs To Pro Basketball , J.Cole Signs To Pro Basketball in the Basketball Africa League

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
20 items
Dirty Mack Diva: Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Ex Of ‘RHOA’ Castmate
 21 hours ago
05.11.21
20 items
Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Seen With Trans Woman, Twitter Sleuths On The Case
 21 hours ago
05.11.21
15 items
Donald Glover Offers Critique Of Film & TV Industry, Folks On Twitter Don’t Know What Canceled Means
 22 hours ago
05.11.21
12 items
Washed Tim Tebow Getting NFL Contract, Twitter Stares In Colin Kaepernick
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Lex Warnick Shaved Her Head Then Won The Bailey Agency’s Instagram Model Search
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?
 2 days ago
05.10.21
10 items
Nicki Minaj Dropping Mixtape On Friday?, Thirst Trap In The Interim
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’
 2 days ago
05.10.21
8 items
Mariah Carey’s Reaction To YTK’s “Hoodtastic” Spin on Her Song “Shake It Off” Sparks Twitter Debate
 2 days ago
05.11.21
Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance
 2 days ago
05.10.21
7 items
7 Ways To Get Better Sleep
 2 days ago
05.11.21
7 itemsNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated The Special Day!
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Photos
Close