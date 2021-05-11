Indy
HomeIndy

Indianapolis couple hit by real estate scam out thousands of dollars

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

 

INDIANAPOLIS — A couple looking to find more room for their growing family is out thousands of dollars after they were hit by a real estate scam that involved bitcoins, wire transfers and Apple gift cards.

Breana Williams said the home in the 4300 block of Village Trace Court was her dream home. Breana and her husband, Sheridan, found the posting online.

“The neighborhood we live in is pretty rough. We’re raising kids. It’s not a neighborhood for us to be in for our kids,” she said.

As they prepared to move in, they quickly learned they had to move out. The real owner of the property knew nothing about the couple, their daughters or a signed lease.

Breana said the property’s real owner said she did not have any applicants for the property.

“And I was like, how was that?” Breana said. “And she was like, no one has applied to this property at all. I was like, well, I was just approved. I have a six-page lease I just signed.”

Read more for WRTV here

breana williams , housing , INDY News , real estate scam , scam , video , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
15 items
Donald Glover Offers Critique Of Film & TV Industry, Folks On Twitter Don’t Know What Canceled Means
 7 hours ago
05.11.21
12 items
Washed Tim Tebow Getting NFL Contract, Twitter Stares In Colin Kaepernick
 16 hours ago
05.11.21
Lex Warnick Shaved Her Head Then Won The Bailey Agency’s Instagram Model Search
 18 hours ago
05.11.21
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00
 21 hours ago
05.10.21
Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?
 22 hours ago
05.10.21
10 items
Nicki Minaj Dropping Mixtape On Friday?, Thirst Trap In The Interim
 22 hours ago
05.11.21
Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’
 22 hours ago
05.10.21
8 items
Mariah Carey’s Reaction To YTK’s “Hoodtastic” Spin on Her Song “Shake It Off” Sparks Twitter Debate
 23 hours ago
05.11.21
Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance
 1 day ago
05.10.21
7 items
7 Ways To Get Better Sleep
 1 day ago
05.11.21
7 itemsNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated The Special Day!
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
 2 days ago
05.10.21
June Ambrose And Summer Chamblin Are More Than Just Mother-Daughter Goals
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony Friends At DMX’s Funeral
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Photos
Close