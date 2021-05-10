Indianapolis Colts
Colts signing Pro Bowl LT Eric Fisher

NFL: JAN 12 AFC Divisional Round - Colts at Chiefs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts are adding another new face to the roster.

WISH-TV Insider Zak Keefer says the blue and white are signing free agent Eric Fisher, a left tackle.

The addition of the former Kansas City Chief is to help solidify the offensive line following Anthony Castonzo’s retirement.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says his contract is a 1-year deal worth $9.4 million.

Fisher, along with Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Braden Smith, will help protect newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz.

Source: WISH TV

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
