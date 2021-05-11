50 Cent Wins Reserve Grand Champion Honor

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent recently moved to Houston and he’s already making waves in the Lone Star State. Over the weekend, 50’s Le Chemin du Roi champagne won Best of Show in the 2021 Houston Livestock and Rodeo Reserve Grand Champion’s International Wine Competition. The ‘P.I.M.P’ rapper took to Instagram to celebrate his win for the Reserve Grand Champion honor and posted a photo with a custom trophy saddle he took home. Fifty debuted Le Chemin du Roi line in 2018, following his split with Effen Vodka. The champagne has won awards before including taking home gold in the 2020 San Diego International Wine and Spirits Challenge.

Here’s more on the story here:

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/9569742/50-cent-houston-rodeo-international-wine-competition-win

