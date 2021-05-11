Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

50 Cent Wins Reserve Grand Champion Honor

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
50 cent Power season 2 premiere

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

50 Cent recently moved to Houston and he’s already making waves in the Lone Star State. Over the weekend, 50’s Le Chemin du Roi champagne won Best of Show in the 2021 Houston Livestock and Rodeo Reserve Grand Champion’s International Wine Competition. The ‘P.I.M.P’ rapper took to Instagram to celebrate his win for the Reserve Grand Champion honor and posted a photo with a custom trophy saddle he took home. Fifty debuted Le Chemin du Roi line in 2018, following his split with Effen Vodka. The champagne has won awards before including taking home gold in the 2020 San Diego International Wine and Spirits Challenge.

Here’s more on the story here:

https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/9569742/50-cent-houston-rodeo-international-wine-competition-win

50 cent , 50 Cent Wins Reserve Grand Champion Honor , curtis jackson

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00
 11 hours ago
05.10.21
Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?
 11 hours ago
05.10.21
Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’
 12 hours ago
05.10.21
Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance
 14 hours ago
05.10.21
7 itemsNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated The Special Day!
 1 day ago
05.10.21
Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
 1 day ago
05.10.21
June Ambrose And Summer Chamblin Are More Than Just Mother-Daughter Goals
 1 day ago
05.10.21
Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony Friends At DMX’s Funeral
 2 days ago
05.10.21
15 items
Right-Wing Twitter Attacks Michelle Obama After New Interview
 3 days ago
05.10.21
Queen Naija Opens Up About Getting A ‘Mommy Makeover’ To Feel Comfortable Again
 3 days ago
05.10.21
Lyfe Jennings Reveals The Real Reason He Did ‘Love And Hip Hop’ Ahead Of ‘Unsung’ [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
05.10.21
15 items
You Can Finally Get Paid For Tweets With New Tip Jar Feature, Twitter Has Thoughts
 3 days ago
05.10.21
12 items
12 Hip-Hop Artists With AAPI Ancestry
 4 days ago
05.07.21
Jaleel White Brings Back Steve Urkel to Promote ‘Purple Urkle’ Cannabis Product
 4 days ago
05.07.21
Photos
Close