Basketball Standout Makur Maker To Be The Focus Of New Docuseries

When basketball standout Makur Maker announced his decision to go to Howard University he sent shockwaves throughout the sports world, and now his story will be the focus of a new docuseries. According to Deadline, Apple TV+ has ordered a series about Maker’s collegiate journey thus far.

The project—dubbed Big Man on Campus—will explore the intersection of sports and activism; delving into how Maker’s decision to take his talents to an HBCU made a powerful social statement. The project will give a unique look into how Maker adapted during his freshman year at Howard amid the pandemic and the uprising for social justice in the wake of the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

“Big Man on Campus is the story of a historic moment in America told through the lens of a young athlete with the power to create change,” read a statement about the project. “Balancing extraordinary pressures both on and off the court, and with the eyes of the nation focused on his every move, Maker’s journey—from fleeing war-torn South Sudan as a child through to the movement he has sparked today—has put a face on the socio-political complexities of America during this unprecedented time.” The docuseries will be executive produced and directed by Seth Gordon. Other executive producers include Jordan Wynn, Nikki Calabrese, Sarina Roma, Dane Lillegard, and Andrew Fried. The project will be created under Apple by Exhibit A, Sony Pictures Television and Boardwalk Pictures. There is no word on when the series will make its debut.

Maker is one of many sports phenoms who have decided to attend HBCUs. Last year, sister-duo Bria and Cimone Woodard committed to playing volleyball at Howard University. Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shaqir O’Neal committed to play basketball at Texas Southern and mogul Master P’s son Hercy Miller will play basketball at Tennessee State University.

