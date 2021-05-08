Entertainment Buzz
Say it Isn't So! Jesse Williams Is Exiting 'Greys Anatomy'

Well it looks like another doctor is leaving “Grey’s Anatomy.” Spoiler alert — ABC announced Jesse Williams, who plays Jackson Avery is exiting the tv show and his final episode will air on May 20th. People reports the actor said he has learned so much from so many people over his eleven seasons on the show. He also thanked fans “who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds.”

What were your favorite Jesse Williams’ moments during his time on ‘Grey’s?’

More on the story here:

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/greys-anatomy-jesse-williams-exit-1234949619/

 

