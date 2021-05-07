Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Michel’le Denies Gay Allegations Involving Tupac

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Dr. Dre Tom Ford Fashion Show

Source: (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic) / (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

Singer Norwood Young Performs At The Conga Room At L.A. Live

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Dr. Dre’s ex-fiance is speaking out after gay allegations surfaced involving the late Tupac Shakur.  During an interview with The Art of Dialogue, former Death Row Records producer Kurt Kobane claimed that Michel’le caught Tupac with another man.  In response, Michel’le said she never caught Shakur in bed with another man and called the rumors “a bold faced lie.”  She added that she couldn’t comprehend why Kobane would spread such a lie.  In the same interview, Kobane also claimed that Suge Knight used to receive love letters from actress Halle Berry.

More On This Story Here:

https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/michelle-denies-producers-claims-that-she-caught-dr-dre-with-a-man-report-news.131312.html

Dr. Dre , Kurt Kobane , Michelle

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
20 items
Who Is Naomi Sharon, The Singer Accused Of Cheating On Her Man With Drake
 11 hours ago
05.06.21
15 items
Dashikis Vs. Suits: Kevin Samuels & Dr. Umar Johnson Set Off Mock Meat Beef, Twitter Picks Sides
 1 day ago
05.06.21
The Weeknd Calls The Grammys Corrupt, Boycott Still In Effect
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Shekinah Jo Spills Tea on Tiny Leaving Her Out to Dry, Allegedly
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Vivica A. Fox: Khloé Kardashian Should Not Be a Doormat for Tristan Thompson
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Bag Collection: Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg Partner With Bic For EZ Reach Lighter
 2 days ago
05.05.21
Yamiche Alcindor Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS
 2 days ago
05.04.21
10 items
No Joke: Tory Lanez & Chris Brown Announce Joint Project, Twitter Reminds Everyone of the Obvious
 3 days ago
05.05.21
10 items
Don Lemon Tears Into Rick Santorum’s Racist Native American Attack
 3 days ago
05.05.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check On Instagram Live
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Apologizes For Remarks About DMX’s Death
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights Up Social Media
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Model Monday: Veronica Campos Went From Creative Strategist To Campaign Star
 3 days ago
05.04.21
Photos
Close