Michel’le Denies Gay Allegations Involving Tupac

Dr. Dre’s ex-fiance is speaking out after gay allegations surfaced involving the late Tupac Shakur. During an interview with The Art of Dialogue, former Death Row Records producer Kurt Kobane claimed that Michel’le caught Tupac with another man. In response, Michel’le said she never caught Shakur in bed with another man and called the rumors “a bold faced lie.” She added that she couldn’t comprehend why Kobane would spread such a lie. In the same interview, Kobane also claimed that Suge Knight used to receive love letters from actress Halle Berry.

https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/michelle-denies-producers-claims-that-she-caught-dr-dre-with-a-man-report-news.131312.html

