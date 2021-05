WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

He’s still mad…

Global pop sensation the Weeknd is still boycotting the Grammys. This comes after the Weeknd getting shut out of the 2021 Grammys, despite his chart topping album, “After Hours.” Although the Grammys started a number of nomination reforms after the Weeknd fiasco, the singer says he still won’t submit his music for consideration.

Here’s more on this story:

https://variety.com/2021/music/news/the-weeknd-grammys-corrupt-rule-change-1234964939/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: