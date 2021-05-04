New Mike Tyson Documentary To Air On ABC

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Well, another Mike Tyson special is going to air. ABC News announced it’s working on a two-part, four-hour documentary on the legendary boxer entitled “Mike Tyson: The Knockout.” It will cover all the highs and lows of Tyson’s career, including all of his boxing success and his 1992 rape conviction that led him to serve prison time. The documentary’s first part will air on May 25th with part two to follow on June 1st. Both will be available for streaming on Hulu on the following days.

More on the Mike Tyson documentary right here:

https://thegrapevine.theroot.com/if-youve-been-longing-for-a-four-hour-documentary-about-1846820551

Also On 106.7 WTLC: