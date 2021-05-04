Sports
HomeSports

New Mike Tyson Documentary To Air On ABC

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
'Mike Tyson - Undisputed Truth' - Los Angeles Opening Night

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

 

Well, another Mike Tyson special is going to air. ABC News announced it’s working on a two-part, four-hour documentary on the legendary boxer entitled “Mike Tyson: The Knockout.” It will cover all the highs and lows of Tyson’s career, including all of his boxing success and his 1992 rape conviction that led him to serve prison time. The documentary’s first part will air on May 25th with part two to follow on June 1st. Both will be available for streaming on Hulu on the following days.

More on the Mike Tyson documentary right here:

https://thegrapevine.theroot.com/if-youve-been-longing-for-a-four-hour-documentary-about-1846820551

mike tyson , Mike Tyson Documentary On ABC

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Yamiche Alcindor Named Host of ‘Washington Week’ on PBS
 9 hours ago
05.04.21
DJ Quik Burned Death Row Records Royalty Check On Instagram Live
 14 hours ago
05.04.21
Irv Gotti Apologizes For Remarks About DMX’s Death
 15 hours ago
05.04.21
Picture Of The 5 Deep Carter Family Lights Up Social Media
 15 hours ago
05.04.21
Watch Lil Wayne Give A Heartfelt Tribute to DMX
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Model Monday: Veronica Campos Went From Creative Strategist To Campaign Star
 1 day ago
05.04.21
13 items
Old Candace Owens COVID Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Her Like The Ghost of Her Edges
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Brian Tyree Henry Reunites with His “Atlanta” Castmates in London for the First Time in Three Years
 1 day ago
05.04.21
10 items
Black Panther 2 Gets Proper Title ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, Twitter Approves
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Drake Accused Of Breaking Up Man’s Engagement With Beautiful Singer
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Video Of NFL Player’s Bizarre Arrest In Miami Released
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Two Men Pretending To Be Wu-Tang Clan Members Sentenced To Prison For Fraud
 1 day ago
05.04.21
Lil Wayne Pays Homage To DMX During Trillerfest Set [Video]
 2 days ago
05.04.21
Jay-Z Closes Sale Of TIDAL To Jack Dorsey’s Square
 2 days ago
05.03.21
Photos
Close