Lil Kim To Release Memoir

Well it’s about time!

Lil Kim is releasing her own memoir. Kim announced Wednesday that she is set to tell her truth from her own perspective in the book titled, ‘The Queen Bee.’ In a statement, the Brooklyn rapper and Hip-Hop legend said she was excited to tell her side of the story. The book is set to be released on November 2nd. Do you think that this memoir will turn into an A&E movie oe does BET get it?

Here’s more on the story:

https://thegrapevine.theroot.com/wanna-bumble-with-the-bee-huh-well-heres-your-chance-1846780594

