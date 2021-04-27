Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks About Acceptance & Grief [WATCH]

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

We’ve lost so many people recently and have to deal with so many different emotions. It’s Talk It Out Tuesday and Counselor Yunetta Spring is helping us process grief.  She discusses the five stages and the process of grief, along with accepting it as well.  The five stages of grief include denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and finally acceptance.  She explains that grief is not linear and shares the work that has to be done when you’re grieving.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rickey Smiley & Larry King

Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

6 photos Launch gallery

Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Continue reading Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Gone But Not Forgotten: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

As we being 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021. Most recently, legendary magician Siegfried Fischbacher. As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on. Check out the list below. RELATED: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 RELATED: List Of Celebrities With Coronavirus

Counselor Yunetta Spring Talks About Acceptance & Grief [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Latest
Watch DMX’s Celebration Of Life [LIVESTREAM]
 4 days ago
04.23.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 12: Blame It On The Alcohol [Listen]
 6 days ago
04.22.21
LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future Episodes Of ‘Jeopardy!’
 6 days ago
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still Have Work To Do” After Derek Chauvin Conviction
 6 days ago
04.22.21
Michael Keaton To Return As The Batman In New ‘The Flash’ Film
 6 days ago
04.22.21
6 items
Not Guilty, And Filthy: When Police Have Gotten Away With Snuffing Out Black Lives
 7 days ago
04.21.21
4 items
Bulleit Whiskey Debuts Eco-Friendly Earth Day Cocktail Kit For Earth Day Sustainability
 1 week ago
04.21.21
11 items
Rona-Denying Musician Ted Nugent Reveals He Tested Postive For COVID-19 In Racist Rant, Twitter Says Welp
 1 week ago
04.21.21
R. Kelly Associate Pleads To Guilty To Setting Azriel Clary’s Car On Fire
 1 week ago
04.21.21
10 items
Black Man Ben Carson Defends GA Voting Law, Doesn’t Understand Racial Inequality
 1 week ago
04.20.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family & Friends Only
 1 week ago
04.20.21
George W. Bush Responds To Folks Trip Trippin on Michelle Obama [VIDEO]
 1 week ago
04.20.21
Lakers Will Not Visit Biden’s White House Due To COVID, Probably Later
 1 week ago
04.20.21
10 items
Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black Rob Tribute
 1 week ago
04.20.21
Photos
Close