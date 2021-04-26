Janet Jackson “Wardrobe Malfunction” Doc Coming To FX And Hulu

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Seventeen years ago one of, arguably, the most embarrassing moments of Janet Jackson’s career will be relived in a documentary. Left/Right Productions is making the movie with the New York Times about the Super Bowl halftime show “wardrobe malfunction” in 2004 with Justin Timberlake. The team recently helped produce “Framing Britney Spears. It will air on FX and Hulu.

For those who watched it as it happened, what were your thoughts?

Here’s more on the story:

https://www.nylon.com/entertainment/janet-jackson-justin-timberlake-super-bowl-halftime-incident-subject-of-new-documentary

