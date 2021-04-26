Entertainment Buzz
Janet Jackson “Wardrobe Malfunction” Doc Coming To FX And Hulu

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
Super Bowl XXXVIII: Halftime Show

Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty

Seventeen years ago one of, arguably, the most embarrassing moments of Janet Jackson’s career will be relived in a documentary. Left/Right Productions is making the movie with the New York Times about the Super Bowl halftime show “wardrobe malfunction” in 2004 with Justin Timberlake. The team recently helped produce “Framing Britney Spears. It will air on FX and Hulu.

For those who watched it as it happened, what were your thoughts?

Here’s more on the story:

https://www.nylon.com/entertainment/janet-jackson-justin-timberlake-super-bowl-halftime-incident-subject-of-new-documentary

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
