Good News
HomeGood News

Documentary About The Life And Legacy Of Legendary Musician Louis Armstrong In The Works

“The film offers a definitive look at the master musician’s life and legacy as a founding father of jazz,” read a statement from Apple TV+.

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Late legendary trumpeter Louis Armstrong’s contributions to the realm of music will be the focus of a new film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple Original Films has a documentary in the works about the life and legacy of the pioneering jazz musician.

The film, titled Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong, will highlight the New Orleans native’s rise to fame and delve into parts of his personal life that have been left in obscurity. Beyond the music, the film will take an in-depth look at the backlash he received for staying mum on issues surrounding racial injustice until he voiced his dismay over the treatment of the Little Rock Nine. The documentary will include rare photos, audio recordings and video footage to capture the essence of Armstrong’s journey. The project will be directed by filmmaker Sacha Jenkins under the Imagine Documentaries imprint. Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, Julie Anderson, Ron Howard and Brian Grazer will produce the film.

“The film offers a definitive look at the master musician’s life and legacy as a founding father of jazz, the first pop star and a cultural ambassador of the United States,” read a statement from Apple TV+. “With the full support of the Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, the filmmakers have access to a treasure trove of never-before-seen archival materials, including hundreds of hours of audio recordings, film footage, photographs, personal diaries and a life’s worth of ephemera for exclusive use in the first significant documentary dedicated entirely to his life.” The film will be featured on Apple TV+. There is no word on when it will make its debut.

News about the creation of the documentary comes after Armstrong’s song “When the Saints Go Marching In” was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

SEE ALSO:

Library Of Congress Adds Nas’ ‘Illmatic’ To National Recording Registry

Sammy Davis Jr. Biopic To Be Produced By Lena Waithe

Protests Erupt After 16 Year-Old Girl Shot And Killed By Columbus Police

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

23 photos Launch gallery

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

Continue reading Justice For Ma’Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

[caption id="attachment_4142545" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Stephen Zenner / Getty[/caption] The brief sense of relief on Tuesday from Derek Chauvin's murder conviction for killing George Floyd quickly gave way to the familiar sense of anger and disbelief in Columbus, Ohio, where police killed a Black teenage girl just around the same time a jury was delivering its verdict in Minneapolis. https://twitter.com/ajplus/status/1384836422851604480?s=20 By Tuesday night, protesters took to the streets to demand justice for the loss of Ma'Khia Bryant's life. The 16-year-old had reportedly called the Columbus Police Department seeking help for herself before winding up dead from the subsequent response to that fateful call. https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1384686290436726788?s=20   Bryant's killing was at least the third Columbus police officer-involved death since December, with all of them coming under questionable, if not completely preventable, circumstances. Despite tensions being high following the shooting and verdict's announcement, there were no arrests reported in Columbus Tuesday night. The Columbus Post-Dispatch reported that protesters marched through downtown Columbus on the way to the Ohio Statehouse while chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets!" From there, the protesters marched to the Columbus Police Department headquarters and eventually breached a taped barrier. https://twitter.com/jmuhammadtv/status/1384672813248884737?s=20 Circumstances leading up to Bryant's shooting were still being sorted out Wednesday morning, but initial reports suggested she called police because other teenagers came to her house with the intention of harming her. But when police arrived, Bryant was shown on bodycam wielding a knife and was shot just as she appeared to be following through with a stabbing motion toward another teenager. The police department released the bodycam footage hours after the shooting in an apparent justification of the shooting. The officer who killed Bryant fired his gun four times at close range. It was unclear how many times Bryant was struck. But for the protesters, it seemed, the circumstances were beside the point. Instead, the fact that the Columbus Police Department has all but declared open season on Black people was much more concerning. Before Tuesday afternoon, there had been 26 investigations of officers for shootings since the beginning of the year, with six of those shootings happening in Columbus. In February, a grand jury returned an indictment against former Columbus police officer Adam Coy in the killing of Andre Hill, 47. Hill was killed just three days after Christmas while walking from a friend’s garage and two months before Casey Goodson Jr. was shot in the back when cops purportedly mistook the sandwiches the unarmed Black man was holding for a gun. Goodson was shot by officers who were investigating another incident as he entered his grandmother’s home. https://twitter.com/_WhatRiot/status/1384672602921209861?s=20 Scroll down to see some more scenes from the protests in Columbus demanding justice for police killing Ma'Khia Bryant and other Black people.

Documentary About The Life And Legacy Of Legendary Musician Louis Armstrong In The Works  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Watch DMX’s Celebration Of Life [LIVESTREAM]
 3 days ago
04.23.21
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 12: Blame It On The Alcohol [Listen]
 5 days ago
04.22.21
LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future Episodes Of ‘Jeopardy!’
 5 days ago
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still Have Work To Do” After Derek Chauvin Conviction
 5 days ago
04.22.21
Michael Keaton To Return As The Batman In New ‘The Flash’ Film
 5 days ago
04.22.21
6 items
Not Guilty, And Filthy: When Police Have Gotten Away With Snuffing Out Black Lives
 6 days ago
04.21.21
4 items
Bulleit Whiskey Debuts Eco-Friendly Earth Day Cocktail Kit For Earth Day Sustainability
 6 days ago
04.21.21
11 items
Rona-Denying Musician Ted Nugent Reveals He Tested Postive For COVID-19 In Racist Rant, Twitter Says Welp
 6 days ago
04.21.21
R. Kelly Associate Pleads To Guilty To Setting Azriel Clary’s Car On Fire
 6 days ago
04.21.21
10 items
Black Man Ben Carson Defends GA Voting Law, Doesn’t Understand Racial Inequality
 7 days ago
04.20.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family & Friends Only
 7 days ago
04.20.21
George W. Bush Responds To Folks Trip Trippin on Michelle Obama [VIDEO]
 7 days ago
04.20.21
Lakers Will Not Visit Biden’s White House Due To COVID, Probably Later
 1 week ago
04.20.21
10 items
Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black Rob Tribute
 1 week ago
04.20.21
Photos
Close