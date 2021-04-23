Entertainment Buzz
HomeEntertainment Buzz

Paris Jackson To Appear In ‘American Horror Story’

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Warner Bros. Pictures And InStyle Host 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

There are reports say Paris Jackson will appear in an upcoming season of “American Horror Story.” TMZ reports they heard from production sources that Jackson will be in at least one episode. Series creator Ryan Murphy has confirmed season ten is a two-part series called “American Horror Story: Double Feature.” TMZ says Jackson will be part of the second mini-season, but no other cast members have been announced yet. Details about Jackson’s role haven’t been released either.

Here’s more on the upcoming Season 10 of ”AHS”:

https://www.tmz.com/2021/04/22/paris-jackson-acting-american-horror-story-next-season-the-struts/

'American Horror Story' Season 10 , Paris Jackson

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 12: Blame It On The Alcohol [Listen]
 1 day ago
04.22.21
LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future Episodes Of ‘Jeopardy!’
 1 day ago
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still Have Work To Do” After Derek Chauvin Conviction
 2 days ago
04.22.21
Michael Keaton To Return As The Batman In New ‘The Flash’ Film
 2 days ago
04.22.21
6 items
Not Guilty, And Filthy: When Police Have Gotten Away With Snuffing Out Black Lives
 2 days ago
04.21.21
4 items
Bulleit Whiskey Debuts Eco-Friendly Earth Day Cocktail Kit For Earth Day Sustainability
 3 days ago
04.21.21
11 items
Rona-Denying Musician Ted Nugent Reveals He Tested Postive For COVID-19 In Racist Rant, Twitter Says Welp
 3 days ago
04.21.21
R. Kelly Associate Pleads To Guilty To Setting Azriel Clary’s Car On Fire
 3 days ago
04.21.21
10 items
Black Man Ben Carson Defends GA Voting Law, Doesn’t Understand Racial Inequality
 3 days ago
04.20.21
Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family & Friends Only
 3 days ago
04.20.21
George W. Bush Responds To Folks Trip Trippin on Michelle Obama [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
04.20.21
Lakers Will Not Visit Biden’s White House Due To COVID, Probably Later
 4 days ago
04.20.21
10 items
Diddy Criticized On Social Media After Sharing Black Rob Tribute
 4 days ago
04.20.21
Judge Removes Dr. Dre Lawyers From His Divorce Proceedings
 4 days ago
04.20.21
Photos
Close