Paris Jackson To Appear In ‘American Horror Story’

There are reports say Paris Jackson will appear in an upcoming season of “American Horror Story.” TMZ reports they heard from production sources that Jackson will be in at least one episode. Series creator Ryan Murphy has confirmed season ten is a two-part series called “American Horror Story: Double Feature.” TMZ says Jackson will be part of the second mini-season, but no other cast members have been announced yet. Details about Jackson’s role haven’t been released either.

Here’s more on the upcoming Season 10 of ”AHS”:

https://www.tmz.com/2021/04/22/paris-jackson-acting-american-horror-story-next-season-the-struts/

