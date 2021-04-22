Indy 500 To Host Largest Pandemic Crowd

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The countdown is on to the ‘Greatest Spectacle In Racing’…

The Indianapolis 500 is set to be the largest sporting event in the world since the start of the pandemic with 135-thousand spectators permitted to attend next month. Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Wednesday that it worked with the local public health department to determine the 40-percent venue capacity permitted for the May 30th race. The speedway is the largest sporting facility in the world with more than 250-thousand grandstand seats and typically hosts 400-thousand on race day throughout the entire property. The figure surpasses the largest pandemic crowd of just over 47-thousand spectators who watched Alabama football’s spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 17th.

