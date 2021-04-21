Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing For ‘Safety,’ 3 Other Officers To Face Trial

As the silver handcuffs were placed on Derek Chauvin‘s wrists complimenting his gray suit, the former Minneapolis officer was quietly walked out of the courtroom to cheers and exclamations outside of the courtroom.
After over two weeks of testimony and a 10 hour jury deliberation, Chauvin was found unanimously guilty of all three charges: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
The focus has and will always remain on the fact that Chauvin used the power of his badge to unmercifully kneel on the neck of George Floyd for almost nine minutes. Floyd is not a martyr for white guilt or awareness, his death signals a thunderous crack in the schism of America, the ramifications of slavery and systemic racism, coupled with overreaching disparities across health, education and access.
Many feel that Chauvin’s guilty verdict could launch massive reform in policing across the country, but with the simultaneous killing of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant, there is undoubtedly more work left to do.
When will Chauvin be sentenced?:
Chauvin will face sentencing in about eight weeks, according to presiding Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill who stated the timeline after he announced the guilty verdict. Chauvin was out on bail during the trial, but Cahill revoked his bail after the verdict reading.
Where is Chauvin imprisoned as he awaits sentencing?:
Chauvin is currently imprisoned at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Oak Park Heights located in Stillwater, Minnesota until his sentencing, CNN reports. The facility is about 25 miles east of Minneapolis. Chauvin is housed in a unit that is segregated from the general population.
“He is on ‘administrative segregation’ status for his safety,” Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald told CNN. “Administrative segregation is used when someone’s presence in the general population is a safety concern.”
How much time will Chauvin face?:
Unfortunately, the exact amount of time remains unknown until sentencing. Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts against him: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Each charge carries a different maximum sentence.
Second-degree murder can result in a term as long as 40 years, while the maximum for third-degree murder is 25 years, and up to 10 years for manslaughter. Because Chauvin has no prior record, state laws require a presumptive sentence for each murder charge to be 12.5 years.
Based on Chauvin having no record, the judge could decide between 10-15 years for second and third-degree murder. In regards to second-degree manslaughter, someone with no record could face up to almost five years in prison.
Prosecutors have asked Judge Cahill to consider outlying factors for an increased sentence which include the argument that Floyd was treated with cruelty while particularly vulnerable, along with the fact that children witnessed the crimes committed.
Justice for George Floyd isn’t over:
Chauvin’s trial marked the end of the first trial concerning George Floyd’s murder, but there is another trial scheduled to begin in August. Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Keung will be tried on aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. They face up to 40 years in prison if convicted. However sentencing guidelines could reduce the maximum to 15 years.
SEE ALSO:
Civil Rights Leaders Cautiously Rejoice After Derek Chauvin Is Found Guilty Of Murder
Guilty On All Counts! Derek Chauvin Convicted Of Murder For Killing George Floyd
Justice For George Floyd: A Complete Timeline Of Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial
Justice For George Floyd: A Complete Timeline Of Derek Chauvin's Murder Trial
1. April 211 of 68
2. April 202 of 68
3. April 193 of 68
4. April 18Source:Getty 4 of 68
5. April 17Source:Getty 5 of 68
6. April 16Source:Getty 6 of 68
7. April 15Source:Getty 7 of 68
8. April 148 of 68
9. April 139 of 68
10. April 1310 of 68
11. April 1311 of 68
12. April 1312 of 68
13. April 1213 of 68
14. April 1214 of 68
15. April 1215 of 68
16. April 1216 of 68
17. April 917 of 68
18. April 918 of 68
19. April 919 of 68
20. April 920 of 68
21. April 821 of 68
22. April 822 of 68
23. April 823 of 68
24. April 824 of 68
25. April 725 of 68
26. April 626 of 68
27. April 527 of 68
28. April 528 of 68
29. April 129 of 68
30. April 130 of 68
31. April 131 of 68
32. April 132 of 68
33. March 3133 of 68
34. March 3134 of 68
35. March 3035 of 68
36. March 3036 of 68
37. March 3037 of 68
38. March 3038 of 68
39. March 2939 of 68
40. March 2940 of 68
41. March 2941 of 68
42. March 2942 of 68
43. March 28Source:Getty 43 of 68
44. March 28Source:Getty 44 of 68
45. March 28Source:Getty 45 of 68
46. March 28Source:Getty 46 of 68
47. March 25Source:Getty 47 of 68
48. March 22 - all jurors selected48 of 68
49. March 1949 of 68
50. March 1750 of 68
51. March 1551 of 68
52. March 1152 of 68
53. March 8Source:Getty 53 of 68
54. March 8Source:Getty 54 of 68
55. March 8Source:Getty 55 of 68
56. March 8Source:Getty 56 of 68
57. March 7Source:Getty 57 of 68
58. March 7Source:Getty 58 of 68
59. March 7Source:Getty 59 of 68
60. March 7Source:Getty 60 of 68
61. March 7Source:Getty 61 of 68
62. March 7Source:Getty 62 of 68
63. March 7Source:Getty 63 of 68
64. March 6Source:Getty 64 of 68
65. March 6Source:Getty 65 of 68
66. March 6Source:Getty 66 of 68
67. March 6Source:Getty 67 of 68
68. March 3Source:Getty 68 of 68
Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing For ‘Safety,’ 3 Other Officers To Face Trial was originally published on newsone.com