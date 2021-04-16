Local
What We Know About The Deadly Mass Shooting At An Indianapolis FedEx Facility

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured after an active shooter incident Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 11 p.m. on the report of shots fired at the FedEx facility in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road in Indianapolis.

Officers arrived on the scene and encountered an active shooter, IMPD Officer Genae Cook said.

8 people dead after active shooter incident at FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Eight people were found with apparent gunshot wounds at the scene who have died, Cook said. The suspect was also found dead after he died by suicide.

At least four people were taken to local hospitals with apparent gunshot wounds, Cook said. One person is in critical condition. At least three other people arrived at local hospitals with other injuries. Two other people were treated at the scene by medical personnel and were released.

Several other people have been taken to local hospitals with injuries, Cook said. Additional details about their injuries haven’t been released.

The identities of those involved haven’t been released.

Any concerned family members can report to the Hilton Inn Express near the Indianapolis Airport.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, Cook said.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis,” a statement from FedEx read. “Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities.”

Cook is asking for all information about this shooting to come from the IMPD Public Affairs Office.

Anyone who was at the scene but left is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana 317-262-TIPS or contact homicide detectives at 317-327-3475.

Those who are scheduled to work at the facility later in the day should contact their supervisors. The facility will be closed for several hours while detectives, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigate at the scene.

“We were asked by IMPD to assist in the investigation and we will be looking for any federal nexus,” an FBI spokesperson for the FBI told WRTV.

Source: WRTV

