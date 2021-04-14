Coronavirus(COVID-19)
HomeCoronavirus(COVID-19)

Biden, Obamas To Be In COVID Vaccination TV special

Inspire Her: Watch The Replay
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

President Biden, former President Obama, Michelle Obama and several celebrities are coming together for a TV special about coronavirus vaccines. “Roll Up Your Sleeves” will air this Sunday at 7 p.m. on NBC to educate viewers, raise awareness, and address concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines. The hour-long special will be hosted by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara. President Biden is expected to talk about beating the pandemic, protecting loved ones and continuing the road to recovery. Other celebrity participants include Dr. Anthony Fauci , Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, Joe Jonas, Billy Crystal and much more.

More on this story here:

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/13/politics/biden-obama-tv-special/index.html

 

Barack Obama , Ciara , President Joe Biden , Russell Wilson

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Bobby Brown ‘Definitely’ Believes Nick Gordon To Blame For Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Deaths
 10 hours ago
04.14.21
Virginia Police Officer Fired After Pepper-Spraying & Pointing Gun At Black Army Officer
 2 days ago
04.13.21
Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]
 2 days ago
04.13.21
50 Cent Shockingly Shrugs Off Diddy Dating His Ex
 2 days ago
04.13.21
4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit
 2 days ago
04.13.21
14 items
Usher Allegedly Making It Rain Fake Money At Strip Clubs, Strippers & Twitter Is Saying OMG
 2 days ago
04.13.21
10 items
Kyrie Irving Feels It’s Time To Throw The N-Word “Out The Window,” Black Twitter Has Thoughts
 2 days ago
04.13.21
Memorial Services For DMX To Be Held At Yonkers Raceway, Might Get A Statue In Yonkers Too?
 2 days ago
04.13.21
6 items
Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright
 2 days ago
04.13.21
Summer Is Coming: 5 Celebrities Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies!
 3 days ago
04.12.21
15 items
My Name Is My Name: Yung Miami Asks Fans Why They Keep Calling Her Caresha
 3 days ago
04.12.21
Still Canceled?: Lil Mama “Hasn’t Heard Back” From Jay Z & Alicia Keys After Apologizing
 3 days ago
04.12.21
DMX Eulogized By Swizz Beatz [Video]
 3 days ago
04.12.21
9 items
Kid Cudi Wore Virgil Abloh-Designed Dress on ‘SNL’, Honored Kurt Cobain & Chris Farley
 3 days ago
04.12.21
Photos
Close