Biden, Obamas To Be In COVID Vaccination TV special

President Biden, former President Obama, Michelle Obama and several celebrities are coming together for a TV special about coronavirus vaccines. “Roll Up Your Sleeves” will air this Sunday at 7 p.m. on NBC to educate viewers, raise awareness, and address concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines. The hour-long special will be hosted by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara. President Biden is expected to talk about beating the pandemic, protecting loved ones and continuing the road to recovery. Other celebrity participants include Dr. Anthony Fauci , Jennifer Hudson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, Joe Jonas, Billy Crystal and much more.

More on this story here:

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/13/politics/biden-obama-tv-special/index.html

