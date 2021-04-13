Nike To Resell Lightly Worn Shoes In Some Stores

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Nike says they are now reselling returned sneakers at a discount in select stores. The company says it’s an effort to help reduce waste. As a part of the initiative announced Monday, Nike will accept returned shoes either lightly-worn or with a manufacturing flaw and then clean and sanitize them. The shoes will then be resold in select stores at a reduced price. There are eight stores currently selling the returned shoes in the US, but the company says that will expand to 15 locations by the end of the month. What are your thoughts on this?

Here’s more on the story here:

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/12/business/nike-refurbished-sneakers/index.html

