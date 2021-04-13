ISDH pausing use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at clinics around state

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday it will notify all vaccination clinics in the state to pause use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called for an additional review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine’s safety after after receiving reports that six people developed “rare and severe” blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

The health department will send the two-dose Moderna vaccine to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is conducting a mass vaccination clinic Tuesday-Sunday.

“CDC will convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance. FDA will review that analysis as it also investigates these cases,” the FDA said in a statement Tuesday

