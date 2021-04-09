Music
#RIPDMX: In Honor Of The Legendary Dark Man X AKA DMX [Playlist]

Born Earl Simmons in 1970, the beloved New York superstar rapper was 50.

DMX was a beloved Hip-Hop giant that found fame in the 1990s and despite his tribulations, maintained the respect and adoration of fans and musical colleagues around the world. In honor of the unfortunate passing of the artist born Earl Simmons, Hip-Hop Wired has compiled a 25-song playlist of some of DMX’s best hits, features, and little-heard gems.

We open up the playlist with “Get At Me Dog” featuring Sheek Louch of The LOX, his first major-label debut single that still rings off heavily to this day.  We followed it up with “X Gon’ Give It To You” and then “Slippin’,” which displays the strength of DMX’s pen and his uncanny ability to bear his soul and stirring thoughts.

However vulnerable X appeared at times, his passion, grit, determination, and pure energy propelled on his solo works, and most especially on features such as the timeless “4, 3, 2, 1” among them. We were lucky to find Cam’Ron’s “Pull It” which first dropped in 1998 and the back-and-forth routine Killa and Dark Man X displayed is pure audio gold.

Mase’s Harlem World album is a certified classic in the eyes of many, and the star-studded “24 Hours To Live” with The LOX, Black Rob, and X all delivering strong verses.  Few rappers sounded as comfortable as DMX did over Swizz Beatz tracks and Jay-Z’s “Money, Cash, Hoes” is among one of the best connections made between the pair.

DMX’s Christian faith played a prominent part in both his life and his music, which sometimes defied his gruff and aggressive demeanor. However, it was never a part of his life he muted for anyone and we’ve ended the playlist fittingly with “Ready To Meet Him” and “Prayer IV.”

Hip-Hop Wired gives our sincerest condolences to the family of Earl “DMX” Simmons. May he rest powerfully in peace.

Check out our playlist below. And run it up one time for DMX.

#RIPDMX: In Honor Of The Legendary Dark Man X AKA DMX [Playlist]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

