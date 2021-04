WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Morgan Freeman is encouraging Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine. In a new video for The Creative Coalition and the National Blue Ribbon Task Force the 83-year-old actor urged people to “take care of one another.” He explained that for some reason people trust him, so he’s saying they should get the vaccine. Freeman noted his recommendation comes because he trusts science behind the shot.

